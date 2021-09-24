Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report sales of $101.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $112.66 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $104.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $384.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,750,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. Willdan Group has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

