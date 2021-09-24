Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to announce sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 136,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $969.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.