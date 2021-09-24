Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to announce sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 136,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $969.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

