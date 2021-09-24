Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Hold

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CHMG remained flat at $$44.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.