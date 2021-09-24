Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gerdau by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

