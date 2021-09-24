Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

