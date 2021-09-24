Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $73,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

