Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

