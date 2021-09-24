Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to “Strong-Buy”

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REPYY. began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Repsol stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

