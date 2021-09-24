Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) to “Buy”

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Schaeffler stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

