Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to “Buy”

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.