ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2,124.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00260549 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00125185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00166340 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.