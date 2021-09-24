Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00273891 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00127948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00175063 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001004 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

