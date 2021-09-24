Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock worth $15,130,882. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE ZEN traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $95.87 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

