Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 4.2%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.36 and last traded at $63.36. Approximately 4,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 295,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,174,610.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at $31,799,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 964.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 59,373 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

