Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.01. Zeta Global shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). As a group, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

