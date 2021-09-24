Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.66

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 17319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Amundi acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

