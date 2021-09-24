Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,903,671.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,903,671.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total transaction of $2,555,581.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00.

ZM stock opened at $276.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,027,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

