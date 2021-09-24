zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €460.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, zooplus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €331.78 ($390.33).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €467.00 ($549.41) on Monday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €132.00 ($155.29) and a 1 year high of €482.80 ($568.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of €364.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €286.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.