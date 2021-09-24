ZrCoin Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $69,629.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00072488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00164934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,511.09 or 0.99931924 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.88 or 0.06988727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00797555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

