ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZTCOY. Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

ZTCOY stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. ZTE has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.97.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

