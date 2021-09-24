Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

ZUO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,765. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $83,558.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,999. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

