$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,311 shares of company stock worth $19,810,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Switch by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. 1,078,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,769. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

