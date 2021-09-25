-$0.05 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.91 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of -0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.