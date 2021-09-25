-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTTR opened at $5.36 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $578.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.