$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,060. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Simulations Plus by 99.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $38.72. 177,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.55 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

