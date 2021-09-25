$0.09 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.12. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Gogo stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. Gogo has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gogo by 67,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

