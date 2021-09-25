-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:EB opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga.

