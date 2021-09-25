-$0.21 EPS Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Bill.com by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Bill.com by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $273.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.76. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

