-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

PDSB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 611,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,240. The company has a market capitalization of $470.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.