-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 42,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,526. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

