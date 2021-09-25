$0.38 EPS Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.48. Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,022. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

