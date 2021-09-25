$0.64 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.