$0.69 EPS Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.90. Verso reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRS opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

