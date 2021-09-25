$0.73 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.68. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

