$1.01 EPS Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.15. The Clorox posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,241. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 42.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

