$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $964.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,215,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

