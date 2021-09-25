$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

AEO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 3,489,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $5,363,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

