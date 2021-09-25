$1.48 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of SIX opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

