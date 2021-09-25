$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.