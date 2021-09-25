$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 294.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

JBLU traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $16.05. 7,234,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,221. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

