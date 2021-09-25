100,000 Shares in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaleyra by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 964,043 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Kaleyra by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,646,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

KLR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

