10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $48,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Shares of TXG opened at $154.16 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

