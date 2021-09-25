110,000 Shares in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. 36.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $13.52 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

