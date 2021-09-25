$117.64 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $117.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $120.28 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $103.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $461.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $511.58 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $515.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 244,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

