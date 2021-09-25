$14.44 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report $14.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.69 billion and the lowest is $14.30 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $12.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $62.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.07. 5,836,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

