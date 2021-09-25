$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post sales of $15.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,049,382 shares of company stock worth $6,503,899. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 41.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.60. 1,476,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,064. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

