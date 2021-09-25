$155.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $155.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.10 million and the lowest is $151.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $651.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Trustmark by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 271,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

