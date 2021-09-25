16,518 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.3% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.0% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.22.

TSLA stock traded up $20.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $774.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,373,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,845,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $710.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.33, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

