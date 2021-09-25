$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.96 million and the lowest is $18.06 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $316.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

