$18.53 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $21.51 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $17.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $80.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $119.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%.

CTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 382,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $342.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

